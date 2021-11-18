P&C Beta Update: 18.11.2021

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heavy work on Bird has been done!

She can now wage war onto other Reigns, battling birdies will be fighting around the Sky Lift, and enemy armies can reach the Birdcage to conquer her Reign!

TOMORROW we'll begin distributing 👼🏻Fina🎤️

This build will be required!

Size: 941.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now have field and siege battles

ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now join Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes

ːswirliesː Fina NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː New armor added: Kotinos!

ːswirliesː New item added: Queen's Roar!

ːswirliesː New trait added: Snitch!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed how Dog Princess reacts to Progeny. She now ignores males and eggs!

ːswirliesː Sexy Times with Bird Progeny now gives Affinity with their race

ːswirliesː Missing hairstyles when you hit certain combinations (Alternative color + standard hairstyle)