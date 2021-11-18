An Eye For An Eye: Terraria x Don't Starve Together Crossover Update Out Now!

Greetings Terrarians - and welcome to The Constant!

As we revealed just a few short weeks ago, we have been hard at work in secret with our good friends at Klei Entertainment in order to bring the fans of both Terraria and Don't Starve Together a brand new free content update that faithfully pulls part of each game into the other. How will all of this work? What precisely do we have in store for our side of the crossover? Venture forth, brave Terrarians and learn more about what awaits you as The Constant collides with the world of Terraria!

A WORD OF INTRODUCTION ABOUT TERRARIA x DON'T STARVE TOGETHER

Long, long ago (ok it was about six months ago), the Terraria development team held an AMA on Reddit in celebration of Terraria's 10th Anniversary. During that AMA, one curious person posed a simple question to the team, which was answered directly by Cenx...

Well, it just so happens that our good friends at Klei Entertainment took the time to read that very AMA thread - and that got them to thinking that maybe there was something to this idea. Emails and pleasantries were exchanged, thoughts and ideas were shared, leaks were had (oops!), and a lot of friends were made. All of that to bring to both of our fanbases what we hope will come as a pleasant surprise free content update that releases for both games today!

Crossovers like this - between two of the top games on Steam in terms of players and reviews - are usually either uncommon or very limited or both. Our two teams took a different path, seeing this as a passion project - one that needed to do justice to each game and present and authentic experience for both fanbases. It has been amazing to watch the collaboration, the ideas just flowing and the shared fandom for each others' work. Relationships were forged here that we certainly hope will last for a very long time.

We have done our very best to summarize both side of this amazing crossover collaboration below - in the hopes that each fanbase will take the time to check out and enjoy the content from their favorite game in the other and vice versa. Thanks as always to the fans - your support truly makes things like this so much fun to work on. Cheers!

So, without further ado, we give you...

These update notes will cover all of the following:

**TERRARIA'S SIDE OF THE CROSSOVER

DON'T STARVE TOGETHER'S SIDE OF THE CROSSOVER

TERRARIA x DON'T STARVE TOGETHER MERCHANDISE & STEAM POINTS SHOP ITEMS**

THE CONSTANT - A DON'T STARVE INSPIRED WORLD SEED

The team debated long and hard about the best way to bring the gameplay dynamics of Don't Starve Together into Terraria in a fun and clever way. Rather than having a standalone "event" (as we did with Dungeon Defenders 2), we decided to utilize the World Seed functionality present in Journey's End to create a more holistic Don't Starve x Terraria experience. What awaits you should you dare to explore The Constant?

Don't Starve Inspired Shaders and Lighting

Stay in the Light! Total Darkness is Hazardous to your Health!

Feed your Hunger with Tasty Food... or Face the Consequences!

Don't Starve Inspired Worldgen

Higher Drop Rates for Don't Starve Inspired Items

To explore this new way to play Terraria, Don't Starve Together style, simply enter "The Constant" as your world seed upon creating a new world. Good luck, Terrarians!

DEERCLOPS - CLIPPING & CLOPPING, HERE COMES A STOMPING!

What adventure would be complete without a worthy foe to battle? Not this one, that's for sure! Our team has always loved the Deerclops in our plays of Don't Starve Together, so we immediately gravitated towards adding it as our featured boss battle for this crossover. We targeted this boss for mid/late Pre-Hardmode so that it would be accessible to as many players as possible. Make sure you check out his super-cool theme music - provided by Klei themsevles and inspired from Deerclops' theme in Don't Starve!

You can summon this terrifying foe in the cold climate of the Ice Biome. What awaits you in this fight? Well... you will have to wait and see for yourselves!

DON'T STARVE TOGETHER INSPIRED ITEMS

What Terraria update would be complete without an array of new items to discover and use? We have added over 25 items lifted from or inspired by Don't Starve Together content. These range from new pets to weapons to vanity and more! These can drop on any world, but players will find a higher drop rate on worlds using the DST "The Constant" seed!

**New Pets & Summons

Chester - A Pet that Functions As a Piggy Bank

TERRARIA 1.4.3 FULL CHANGELOG

New Content and Changes

Added a Don't Starve themed seed

Play with Don't Starve-inspired shaders and lighting

Complete darkness is now dangerous to your health

Players will need to eat or face hunger and eventual starvation

A few minor Don't Starve inspired worldgen features

Has substantially improved drop rates and availablility of Don't Starve related items

Added the Deerclops, a mid-late pre-Hardmode boss hailing from the world of Don't Starve

A variation on the Deerclops' boss theme, provided by Klei Entertainment!

A few rare background clouds featuring characters from Don't Starve can now appear

Added several new Don't Starve related emotes

Main menu now has some links to some assorted Terraria-related websites

Worlds using special seeds now have unique icons in the World Select menu to better tell them apart

Added a config option for an older version of Smart Cursor Hold, labeled in the config file as "SmartCursorHoldCanReleaseMidUse". Changing this setting to true will make it so that Smart Cursor: Hold will IMMEDIATELY deactivate when releasing the hold button, even if the player is mining.

New Items

Several new pets from the Don't Starve universe

A collection of Don't Starve weapons and equipment, adapted to the world of Terraria!

Wilson and Willow Vanity Outfits

Several vanity hats and accessories

Two food items, the Froggle Bunwich and Monster Lasagna

The full array of standard boss related items from Deerclops

4 Don't Starve themed paintings

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Crimson Grass Walls spread slower than Corruption

Fixed a (previously undetectable issue) where enemies with a higher NPC ID than Golden Slimes would have Golden Slime bonus money drops

Fixed a rare worldgen softlock, where the game gets stuck trying to generate Hellforges

Fixed an issue with part of Leather Whip's segments being cut off

Fixed an issue with Ice Bow being flagged as a channeling weapon when it isn't

Fixed an issue with Flying Knife not having proper screen range limits

Fixed Princess not having the same "leaving" SFX like Angler

Changed the SFX of a number of some newer Summoning and Magic weapons, so that they are a bit more representative of the attack itself

Updated, added to, and pruned dozens of entries from an inaccurate and outdated list of homing projectiles that the Lunatic Cultist has damage resistance against

Fixed a rare bug with some minions that could make them despawn

Fixed some issues with certain sentry minions which could result in desync for players joining after they had been summoned

Fixed an issue where Celestial Starboard did not draw/make dust properly in reverse gravity

Fixed an issue with some Rocket projectiles, resulting in a number of silent and not so silent crashes

Fixed a subtle issue where certain items were a different color in the hotbar than they were in the inventory

Fixed a bug where Boulders and Rolling Cacti qualified as Ranged items eligible of dealing Frostburn if you wore the Frost Armor

Fixed an issue where Smooth Marble Blocks didn't merge with dirt, ash, or frozen slime blocks (despite merging with most other blocks)

Fixed an issue where some of the newer campfires didn't have Smart Cursor outlines

Fixed an issue preventing Honey Pit microbiomes from spawning in the Jungle

Fixed a bug where Thorns-effects hit Empress of Light at an extremely rapid rate

Fixed an issue where Light Dynasty Walls showed an inaccurate teal map color

Fixed an issue where some config settings are reset every time an update or hotfix occurs.

For the DST Team, we absolutely knew that if we were going to do this crossover any justice we absolutely had to bring a boss (or two?) to the Constant. And, of course, we can't miss the opportunity to put our spin on a bunch of their coolest items.

Eye Wonder

Somewhere in the game world, survivors may come across the mysterious Terrarium setpiece which will allow players to encounter the Eye of Terror boss, (Terraria's Eye of Cthulu - as seen through the lens of the Constant) complete with its own Terraria inspired theme music.

For our seasoned survivors, the Twins of Terror can be summoned for an added challenge. Each boss has its own unique eye-catching equipment item, and we've also added new statues of these bosses to show off your triumphs.

Peep this

We've added a spect-ocular new critter for you to watch over, a new food item to fulfill your survivor's dairy needs, and we have a couple of new crockpot recipes for you to feast your eyes on as well.

Constant Style

We have introduced several Terraria item skins into Don't Starve Together as well as a 3 piece character set inspired by Terraria's traveling merchant. Exclusive to the "An Eye for an Eye" update, these skins are definitely out of this world. These item skins cannot be purchased and can only be woven with spool. I hope you have been saving up!

Get 'em while they're hot!

Of course, we can't have a bunch of new skins without giving some away, so for a limited time log in to receive the Terrarized chest with 6 free elegant skins! Yep, 6. This login bonus chest will be available for all players to claim until our next update in December.



TERRARIA x DON'T STARVE TOGETHER STEAM POINTS ITEMS & MERCHANDISE

We worked hand-in-hand with our partners at Klei to put together some Steam Points Shop items as well as a handful of crossover-themed merchandise in celebration of this occasion!

TERRARIA x DON'T STARVE MERCHANDISE

We are working through Klei's merchandise partners at FreshMerch on this series of crossover merchandise items, using the key art for this update! Click the banner below to check out and pick up anything that catches your eye!

STEAM POINTS SHOP ITEMS





The Eye of Cthulhu done Don't Starve Style is here in two animated stickers and as an avatar frame! Also inspired by Terraria's many prismatic weapons, we have a prismatic avatar frame of rainbow-y goodness for you!





AVAILABLE ON THE DON'T STARVE TOGETHER STEAM POINTS SHOP**

Chester and Deerclops in pixelated form make their appearance alongside a pair of fire and water pixel animated frames!