Patch 7: KUR Version Update 0.8.1 is out!

Happy KURsday!!

It’s been a while but did you think we were just sitting on our thumbs?! Nope! We’ve got a juicy update for you today, chalk full of bug fixes, polish, and some new content! There are greed inducing new cash rewards on level completion and leaderboards to see how you stack up against your fellow boot babes! Another big part of this update is a save system overhaul. Loading and saving should be much more reliable now but an unfortunate side effect is that some older saves may not load properly. Sorry for any inconvenience this might cause and thank you for your patience and feedback as we get KUR ready for full release!

Stay with us because we are working hard and have more updates coming your way soon!

Updates

Cash Rewards for completing levels. These cash rewards are integrated into the boot upgrade system.

Leaderboards for cash obtained in levels.

A new intro gauntlet and final fiery challenge in the Factory.

Juicy ragdoll Hammerhead corpses that can be interacted with and gibbed for more gore!

Added blue plasma blood decals.

New enemies and challenges in the Atrium.

New sound effects throughout.

Bug Fixes