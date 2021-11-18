Patch 1.8.0.8 is now available!

Hi all!
The Polymorph Games team is pleased to share the details about Foundation’s newest patch, numbered 1.8.0.8.
This is a minor patch until the 1.8.1 release planned next December.
Here are all the changes included in this new version of the game:
Fixes
- Expose military campaigns for mods
(EVENT_ACTION_TRIGGER_MILITARY_CAMPAIGN)
- Possibility that a resource cannot be gathered after changing a villager's status to unemployed
- Crash when rendering saves games’ thumbnails with big cities
- Major hang when using the promotion system while a villager window is already opened, using specific mods
Add
- Buildings, building functions, jobs and resources introduced in 1.8 are now available to modders
Update
- Localizations
Changed files in this update