 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Foundation update for 18 November 2021

Patch 1.8.0.8 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7737443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

The Polymorph Games team is pleased to share the details about Foundation’s newest patch, numbered 1.8.0.8.

This is a minor patch until the 1.8.1 release planned next December.

Here are all the changes included in this new version of the game:

Fixes

  • Expose military campaigns for mods

    (EVENT_ACTION_TRIGGER_MILITARY_CAMPAIGN)
  • Possibility that a resource cannot be gathered after changing a villager's status to unemployed
  • Crash when rendering saves games’ thumbnails with big cities
  • Major hang when using the promotion system while a villager window is already opened, using specific mods

Add

  • Buildings, building functions, jobs and resources introduced in 1.8 are now available to modders

Update

  • Localizations

Changed files in this update

Foundation Content Depot 690831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.