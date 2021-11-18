Update v0.7.0

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to v0.7.0 Update!

Just want to say a massive thank you for all the support, we understand that it is hard waiting for the updates, but we hope that this update is worth the wait.

Thank you so much to everyone who has continued to support us so far, we hope you will join us for the rest of our journey!

New Islands!

Take a visit to Paradise Island! Relax with a cold ice cream on the beach, play some golf or go see the wonders of the universe at the observatory.

Or live your Wobbly Life in style in one of the 4 new mansions on the new Mansion Island. These fancy pads have brand new gadgets and some even have their own helipads!

There’s lots of new places to explore, secrets to find and things to unlock!

Ice Cream Job

Go get a job at Ice Cream World, make some awesome ice cream sundaes. But just make sure you don’t drop the ice cream on the floor!

Taxi Job

Know the streets of Wobbly Island like the back of your hand? Why not put that knowledge to the test and drive some Wobbly’s around!

You can start a Taxi job from Paradise Island, the Village and the City. Or just jump in any taxi and press the ‘start job’ button prompt!

Air Rescue Job

Sometimes Wobbly’s need rescuing from places that an ambulance just can’t get to. Now you can join the Wobbly Air Rescue service and air lift them to safety!

Golf

After a hard day's work why not go and chill out at the Wobbly Golf Club. Take in the beautiful scenery and hit some golf balls around!

The Paradise Island Museum Collection

While exploring Paradise Island keep an eye out for new artifacts for the Museum.

New Vehicle Shop

Take a visit to Magic Motors, the new vehicle shop on Paradise Island. They deal exclusively in fancy vehicles, so make sure you bring your wallet with you!

Physics Precision Mode

We have added a new option called Physics Precision, this setting controls how much time is spent calculating Physics on the CPU. We’ve been experimenting between two tick rates but both have their merits and downsides. So we have put out this setting to allow you guys to pick which mode you prefer for your computer spec. The default is High.

Note: The user who hosts the game will have the physics priority.

High

This sets the physics rate to 60 physics ticks per second.

Advantage

Helps prevents objects going inside each other

Improves the latency of the network (As our network syncing is fixed to our physics tick)

Disadvantages

More demanding on the CPU

Low

This sets the physics rate to 45 physics ticks per second.

Advantage

Better CPU performance

Disadvantages

Objects have the potential chance to go through each other

More weird physics issues

More network latency

Xbox Series consoles now support 4 players.

Added more Pizza and Emergency jobs.

Added Automatic Gate sounds.

Graphical Improvements

Added Shadow blobs on characters when shadows are disabled.

Added Particle to Newspaper Delivery Job when hitting target.

Added new night lighting to street lights.

Updated Minimap/Map background.

Updated Money Counter Icon.

Improved Xbox Series consoles graphics

Bug Fixes

Fixed Tutorial Jelly gets destroyed when placing it in water

Fixed options button un-focusing when using controller

Fixed issues when kicking a player before they actually connect

Fixed floating water balloon tank

Fixed stuck in Vehicle customize shop if you cannot afford it

Fixed audio stuttering issues

Fixed Treasures spawning in locked houses gardens i.e Mansion in City

Fixed Duplicate gate issue in buyable Mansion in City

Fixed Respawning when talking to Louie

Fixed Museum rewards not unlocking for split screen players who joined after the reward stage

Fixed Cannon not working correctly

Fixed map showing minimap orientated icons

Fixed when going into pause or map the player keeps moving forward

Fixed FOV slider sensitivity when using gamepad and removed Enable P1 Gamepad from Split screen settings (This will only show on Player 1)

Fixed sleeping in a locked house

Fixed Wobbly character doesn't destroy after player leaves game

Fixed seeing two or more pets in a single pet bed

Fixed Rabbit pet now shows on the minimap

Fixed Sound Room audio instances leak

Fixed datetime error when using Saudi Arabia language

Fixed Xbox One cutscene bug

Known Issues