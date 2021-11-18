Update 1.3

We have recently returned focus back to Waiting For The Raven.

A sandbox scenario has been requested since the game's Early Access days, it has now come!

You may unlock this chapter by completing one of the Oracles very early missions - "Research Business".

We may improve upon this sandbox, using your suggestions and adding more mechanics / tension / survival / strategic options / paths.

The game now allows you to customize any character:

(Only available in the sandbox chapter)

and any faction:





To do so, press on the newly added Quill & Ink button in the Character / Faction - Info Windows:





We have implemented a new compression method to our build process, significantly decreasing its size on disk!



We have also updated the version of the engine this game runs on.

Note 1: We do acknowledge an update that fixes recently reported bugs surely must come, and as soon as possible.

Note 2: New bugs / glitches / issues may appear after the recent implementation, we may only ask you to please be patient with us since our development resource is somewhat small.