- Fixed bug where some effects stopped working, notably from Environmentalist Percentage, where inertia was applied to the effect.
- Fixed bug where the Share IPO Cancelled event triggered too often.
- Voter analysis grid now shows voters who cast a protest vote for a smaller party as multicolored.
- The election results column for protest parties now has an explanatory tooltip.
- Added support to the mods content editor so you can now create sim values (blue circles) too!
- Effects you right click on no longer show a misleading chart if they are decaying impacts from a one-off event.
- Dilemmas, Coalition offers and donor demands should now be more prominent in next turn reports.
- Reduced the frequency of the foreign neighbor missile test event.
- Changed the order of missions to have Japan feature earlier, as an example of a harder mission.
- Technological advantage situation is now slightly harder to trigger.
- Added stars (out of 5) on the mission selection screen to show the player the approximate difficulty for each country.
- Adjusted many policies so their impact on the crime rate tapers off slowly as the policy slider rises.
- Adjusted many policies so their impact on the violent crime rate tapers off slowly as the policy slider rises.
- Adjusted policies so that its harder to make Environmentalists and retired people happy.
- The in-game mod editor now allows you to create a new media spin event and a new pseudo-random event.
Democracy 4 update for 18 November 2021
Updated with in-game mod editor for media spin & events, lots more tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
