2.05 Hotfix

Hotfix 2.05

GENERAL

HASROC works with all it's upgrades now

Total Cleanup form Howell Barrex now works multiple times not just once

Commander and all ranks above will have wave 14 requirement set up

Removed nanonet from the game(was obsolete), it will make loadouts invalid if you had it

Elpida Item will work vs enemy marines now

Ubas Hypercore adds +1 energy now

Decoy skill will not block rockets and vindicator anymore

Turrets have 50% destructive resistance

Optimizers will work on clients and on hotjoin

Evac Shiva will not slowdown the game permanently when everyone achieved total victory

Generate ammo won't override teammates ammo, unless they have normal ammo

Potential fix for biomass spawning below floor

Phase reaper won't detonate pipe networks anymore

Small fixes and improvements on mech skills

Changed default lobby search to worldwide

Breecher toxin cost reduced to 200 supplies, does not do 20x more damage to player anymore

Autoswap option for secondary weapon in UI works properly now (most noticable change for Marksmans)

MISSION

Gather intel mission fix

Living Ghosts will add critical bonus after the mission has been completed

In Howell campaign SARA will talk in Reinforce and Resupply mission on helipad

Critical Error adds +1 specialists as reward

Destabilizing factor will despawn enemy VIP properly

Increased timer on destabilizing factor

Behind enemy lines Moth spawns are capped by wave points

Lifeline adds up to 8 specialista and up to 250 supplies, reward grows bigger the longer you stay

Hightower - Enemy marksman effect now shows on clients

Under siege will spawn after deadly shadows is completed now

BOTS

Using Radial menu to order specific follower to use secondary weapon on biomass will no longer leave him in permanent firing state

Bots will no longer try to use skill while targeting with secondary weapon order, causing them to FF entire team in some situations

Demolition will use Seismic Resonator now

Fixed issue in Clean Sweep where sometimes it autocompleted

Heavy weapons will work properly

Engineer will use his skills properly now

Medic will use revive skill and heal gun properly now

Removed 5 blue skills from skirmish bots if they had it

CRASHFIXES

Crashfix in turret actor in edge cases

Crashfix related to players quiting game in certain cases

Crashfix in ClientUIComponent

Crashfix in mech HUD

Crashfix in spline generator for convoy vehicles

UI

Improved loadout widgets

Added additional vehicle controls and it's seperate section

Enjoy the game!