2.05 Hotfix

Hotfix 2.05
GENERAL
HASROC works with all it's upgrades now
Total Cleanup form Howell Barrex now works multiple times not just once
Commander and all ranks above will have wave 14 requirement set up
Removed nanonet from the game(was obsolete), it will make loadouts invalid if you had it
Elpida Item will work vs enemy marines now
Ubas Hypercore adds +1 energy now
Decoy skill will not block rockets and vindicator anymore
Turrets have 50% destructive resistance
Optimizers will work on clients and on hotjoin
Evac Shiva will not slowdown the game permanently when everyone achieved total victory
Generate ammo won't override teammates ammo, unless they have normal ammo
Potential fix for biomass spawning below floor
Phase reaper won't detonate pipe networks anymore
Small fixes and improvements on mech skills
Changed default lobby search to worldwide
Breecher toxin cost reduced to 200 supplies, does not do 20x more damage to player anymore
Autoswap option for secondary weapon in UI works properly now (most noticable change for Marksmans)
MISSION
Gather intel mission fix
Living Ghosts will add critical bonus after the mission has been completed
In Howell campaign SARA will talk in Reinforce and Resupply mission on helipad
Critical Error adds +1 specialists as reward
Destabilizing factor will despawn enemy VIP properly
Increased timer on destabilizing factor
Behind enemy lines Moth spawns are capped by wave points
Lifeline adds up to 8 specialista and up to 250 supplies, reward grows bigger the longer you stay
Hightower - Enemy marksman effect now shows on clients
Under siege will spawn after deadly shadows is completed now
BOTS
Using Radial menu to order specific follower to use secondary weapon on biomass will no longer leave him in permanent firing state
Bots will no longer try to use skill while targeting with secondary weapon order, causing them to FF entire team in some situations
Demolition will use Seismic Resonator now
Fixed issue in Clean Sweep where sometimes it autocompleted
Heavy weapons will work properly
Engineer will use his skills properly now
Medic will use revive skill and heal gun properly now
Removed 5 blue skills from skirmish bots if they had it
CRASHFIXES
Crashfix in turret actor in edge cases
Crashfix related to players quiting game in certain cases
Crashfix in ClientUIComponent
Crashfix in mech HUD
Crashfix in spline generator for convoy vehicles
UI
Improved loadout widgets
Added additional vehicle controls and it's seperate section
Enjoy the game!
