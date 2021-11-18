Cooking Simulator - Shelter available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7736728 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Shelter, the post-nuclear expansion for Cooking Simulator is now available with a 15% launch discount!

Master the art of post-apocalyptic cooking in an underground shelter. Immerse yourself in a compelling storyline, unlock new ingredients and recipes and become the best food provider in the wastelands!

Key features:

An underground shelter in the middle of a barren wasteland.

Post-apocalyptic recipes based on previously-unknown ingredients.

A career mode with an immersive story. Make use of your resourcefulness and uncommon cooking skills to contact your long-lost family.

Hunt for mutant meat and grow glowing mushrooms and vegetables.

Sandbox mode.

Buy now and get 15% launch discount during the first week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575660/Cooking_Simulator__Shelter/

Screenshots:

A huge BBQ grill will be the used for preparing various new skewer dishes.

Some of the new products available in the DLC.

The notebook replaces the smartphone you might know from the previous expansions.

An underground farm used for growing vegetables and mushrooms.

The shed above our shelter serves as a hunting range.

Shelter Career Mode is rather a Story mode. You'll play as a resourceful chef utilising their cooking skills to find their lost family.

The story progress is based around completing various quests for the nearby settlements.

Shelter features dozens of completely new post-nuclear ingredients and recipes.

