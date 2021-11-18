Weekly Update 295: Start of the new Glory Season and performance improvements!

Greetings, Warriors!

Let us welcome you to the new Glory Season! The top players of last season have earned their rewards and titles, so it's time to compete against the others and fight your way to the top of this season’s ladder!

We are also happy to share some insight about our work in the background. New interesting features are being prepared to be added to the game, regarding combat, and tournament systems.

Traditionally, we are focused on addressing Community feedback and suggestions. In today's update, most of the changes were made thanks to your reports and for sharing your opinion with us. Additionally, we are delivering some bug fixes and a lot of optimization improvements.

Check the details below!



_The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Zexy Warlock, Ruffion, Balhamon and Epikkus – check your Ambers!_

New Glory Season

The new Glory Season starts now! This is the first season where we have the pleasure to give the winners extended, unique rewards: Each player who became Arena Master or earned the God of War title in the ending season will receive unique, signed swords as a souvenir. We believe the winners will be pleased with the souvenirs and will see them as a token of their dedication and hard work.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking which rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last 2 months and are rewarded with unique titles, as well as gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so climb up it!

Work in Progress insight

As this week’s update is composed of changes and fixes based on your feedback and suggestions, we are happy to share with you some insight into upcoming changes and features. We still do not want to spoil the exact details, because what we are working on right now requires a lot of testing of prototypes and their iterations, but it is always nice to know what you can expect in the near future, right?

We are changing the backend of the game User Interface, for optimization purposes and to make the interface work much faster. The performance boost is already 50% on full-screen windows and 95% on partial interface windows, but we need to reserve some time to test everything properly before pushing those improvements to the client. With today's improvements and next week's ones, you should be extremely satisfied with the speed and smoothness of the game interface.

The throwing button will have its use on a new subtype of the weapon. We are preparing the mechanics of jousting and spear bracing, so you will be able to use special stands while mounted and on foot while using specific kinds of polearms. Additionally, we are deliberating about some changes in combat and attacks, for example, returning to fast attacks on spears, but reducing their reach in exchange. In place of the long spears, we want to introduce a new type of weapon – lances, which will work like two-handed spears today, but with a twist of mentioned, unique bracing and jousting stances.

We hear your feedback and are thankful for your opinions. We are aware that some of the Valley of Death tournament modes are not popular or liked a lot, which encouraged us to prepare a system that will allow players to vote on the tournament mode before it will start. That way, you will have higher chances to use the modes you like. You can also expect a brand new map for the tournament soon!

Changelog v.0.9.8.11 Beta

Quality of Life:

– Added static horses to the capital cities and other locations near the logisticians, to make it easier to find logistician services.

– Optimized the system of music loading in the game, which will have a positive impact on the game performance, greatly reducing potential spikes when the new tracks start playing.

– Optimized the minimap and markers systems code.

– Added an ingame notification to the Volcano and Sea Wraiths world events about unavailability to join the event anymore when the event is closing.

– Balanced the chances for double drops in Smelting and Roasting. It was necessary to reduce it because metals started to overflow the market and were created in quantities much higher than needed to sustain the world.

– Added puddles to Hordun Temple, Lordly Haven, Abbey, and also to Sea Wraiths, Volcano, Sirius, and Brandon events locations.

– Disabled scaling for the options window, since it could partially move outside of the screen.

– Introduced better collision particles for throwable objects, specifically for newly added stone cosmetic skins – Tomatoes and Eggs.

– Removed Halloween rewards event. Thank you for your participation!

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue causing the User Interface windows that have two modes (full screen and side ones) to not properly remember the last state of the interface while moving between them.

– Fixed an issue causing donating items to Bastions in stacks were not giving proper profession experience.

– Fixed an issue causing hiding metallurgical districts in the map filters was not working properly.

– Fixed an issue where buffs, Hitpoints/Stamina, the mount user interface could be pushed outside of the screen when the interface scale was changed.

– Fixed an issue causing unresponsiveness of depot or vendors User Interface after using the /relog command.

– Fixed an issue causing resource nodes to not fracture properly after using the /relog command.

– Fixed an issue causing average market price information on item tooltips could show wrong data when there were no listings of given items on the market. From now on, the tooltip will show 0 if there are no items on the market to calculate the average price.

– Fixed an issue causing Dacian, a quest NPC from Sangmarian questline, could be killed by the boars.

– Introduced over 40 small terrain and model fixes in the game world.