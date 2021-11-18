 Skip to content

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition update for 18 November 2021

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition Launches!

Build 7736651

Patchnotes via Steam Community



As many of you may know, we’ve spent the last year rebuilding Guild of Dungeoneering into a fully remastered Ultimate Edition. And it just launched!

We’re so excited for folks to get their hands on it that we’re upgrading the existing game on Steam for FREE! If you already own the game just update it now and you’ll have more quests, more classes, more monsters, more loot all waiting for you to throw chumps at. The list of features and changes is pretty big, but if you’re interested, check it out here.

If you've yet to experience Guild of Dungeoneering there's never been a better time with a 40% launch discount on Ultimate Edition.

A big goal for us is to get as many people playing in the early days after launch - a bit of buzz will help us get a bit of attention and promotion. So if you’re enjoying all the ultimate additions to the Ultimate Edition, tell a friend, write a review, gift a copy, shout about it on your socials!

Anything you can do to share the love of Ultimate Edition will make us adore you all the more, and might even help us focus on more Dungeoneering content in the future.

Keep on Dungeoneering, chumps!

