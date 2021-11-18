Content Update #01 now available!

Storm Utah beach in Content Update #01
Explore the enhanced game world which is now double of the size then before!
This update is adding 4 new towns and other minor locations to the game world as well as the large part of Utah Beach! Everything comes with 19 new Achievements, an enhanced AI, new Minimap and other improvements and fixes.
And the best part: It's 100% free!
Check the full list down below!
Update Notes
- added new towns and utah beach
- added 19 new achievements
- added UI options
- added new fullscreen minimap
- fixed and updated fall damage
- fixed issue with search lights not getting destroyed correctly
- fixed kinfe targets in training
- fixed typo in training
- fixed several minor issues
- updated main menu loading
- updated reduced range required to obtain a long range kill
- updated and improved weapon textures
- updated story mission 1
- updated and reduced stamina costs
- updated Weapon FOV
What would you like to see added to the game?
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
Changed files in this update