Content Update #01 now available!

Explore the enhanced game world which is now double of the size then before!



This update is adding 4 new towns and other minor locations to the game world as well as the large part of Utah Beach! Everything comes with 19 new Achievements, an enhanced AI, new Minimap and other improvements and fixes.

And the best part: It's 100% free!

Check the full list down below!

added new towns and utah beach

added 19 new achievements

added UI options

added new fullscreen minimap

fixed and updated fall damage

fixed issue with search lights not getting destroyed correctly

fixed kinfe targets in training

fixed typo in training

fixed several minor issues

updated main menu loading

updated reduced range required to obtain a long range kill

updated and improved weapon textures

updated story mission 1

updated and reduced stamina costs

updated Weapon FOV

