Howdy folks!

Due to an unfortunate series of minor reworks in the last update, our leaders lost their covid passport and our AIs, being very strict refused to let them in their courts resulting in a tedious "UnavailableLeader" game-breaking bug.

All is good now though; booster shot done, passport ok and everything should be back to normal!

Thanks to all the people that pointed out the nasty bug, have a nice one everybody!

Cody