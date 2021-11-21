 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BioBots update for 21 November 2021

It's LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 7736546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Bio bots is finally out!!!

Today marks the 195th day of development!

Not wasting any time celebrating this milestone tho, I'm currently working

on the next update which is preparing the game to include a total of 7 languages:

(English, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish, French, and Portuguese)

Once I'm done with the preparation I'll be reaching out to translators and will be including the languages in later updates.

I will also be adding a new weapon and a couple of gears to the game's market in the upcoming update.

  • Some UI improvements.

I work alone on the project so please bear with me.

Anyways, I hope you enjoy the game, Have fun!

Thanks!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.