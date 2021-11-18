[Playtest] Disabled campaign missions, enabled skirmish and random missions
[Game] Added scenarios for each faction/objective type
[Game] Added the terrorist enemy faction and related scenarios
[Game] Tweaked the scoring system for each objective type
[Skirmish] Added the objective props to the skirmish missions
[MapGeneration] Tweaked the map generation for the new scenarios
[MapGeneration] Exfiltration missions now have only one starting room
[Controls] B/N/<comma> shortcuts now also toggle pause
[Localization] Update
[UI] Added scenario thumbnails on challenge, random and campaign mission buttons
[UI] Fixed the weapon tooltip descriptions
[UI] Improved the main menu mission list layouts
[UI] Made the confirmation message buttons smaller
