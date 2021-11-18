 Skip to content

No Plan B Playtest update for 18 November 2021

Alpha 101

Build 7736460

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Playtest] Disabled campaign missions, enabled skirmish and random missions

[Game] Added scenarios for each faction/objective type

[Game] Added the terrorist enemy faction and related scenarios

[Game] Tweaked the scoring system for each objective type

[Skirmish] Added the objective props to the skirmish missions

[MapGeneration] Tweaked the map generation for the new scenarios

[MapGeneration] Exfiltration missions now have only one starting room

[Controls] B/N/<comma> shortcuts now also toggle pause

[Localization] Update

[UI] Added scenario thumbnails on challenge, random and campaign mission buttons

[UI] Fixed the weapon tooltip descriptions

[UI] Improved the main menu mission list layouts

[UI] Made the confirmation message buttons smaller

