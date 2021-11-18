 Skip to content

Fly Corp update for 18 November 2021

Patch (18 Nov 2021) - potential fix for crashes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been uploaded to Steam, fixing multiple bugs that could cause the game to crash in Free mode. Please contact us if you're still experiencing such problems.

Also, we'd like to thank you for support! You are very important to us because we're a small studio and it's a pleasure to see your positive feedback. We'll do our best to keep creating awesome updates for the game.

Finally, how about joining our Discord server? Different game tactics are discussed there, and sometimes you can directly chat with the developers :)

Here's the link: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap

