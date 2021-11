Share · View all patches · Build 7736279 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 13:52:27 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

These two small patches take care of two nasty crashes in the level editor, thanks to a community member reporting the problems.

Version 1.2.1 - 1.2.2:

fixed 2 crashes that occured in the map editor

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!