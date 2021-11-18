Share · View all patches · Build 7736226 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 13:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've released a new Starbase Developer Vlog!

These developer vlogs will be a new series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community highlights as well as any topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing recent Public Test Universe updates such as capital ships and moon mining in addition to showcasing an upcoming feature: Spaceship Deeds - and more.

YouTube

In case you haven't been keeping up with Starbase's development since the Early Access Launch, watch Capital Ships, Moon Mining, Ship Deeds and More | Starbase Dev Vlog to be back in the loop!

Join the discussion on the official [Starbase Discord.](discord.gg/starbase)

And don't forget to wishlist Starbase on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/454120/Starbase/