Starbase update for 18 November 2021

Capital Ships, Moon Mining, Ship Deeds and More | Starbase Dev Vlog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've released a new Starbase Developer Vlog!

These developer vlogs will be a new series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community highlights as well as any topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing recent Public Test Universe updates such as capital ships and moon mining in addition to showcasing an upcoming feature: Spaceship Deeds - and more.



In case you haven't been keeping up with Starbase's development since the Early Access Launch, watch Capital Ships, Moon Mining, Ship Deeds and More | Starbase Dev Vlog to be back in the loop!

Join the discussion on the official [Starbase Discord.](discord.gg/starbase)

