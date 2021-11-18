Beta Branch Patch 2.0.11 - Patchnotes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Scripting API
-
Added new parameter 'mailId' to these mail callbacks:
- onMailAdded
- onMailUpdated
- onMailRead
- onMailDeleted
-
Added getDesigns() and setDesigns() functions to TurretBases component
-
Added getShipTurretDesigns() function to Player and Alliance
Bugfixes
"No patch without some good old bug fixing! As usual, User Bug Reports that were submitted via our bug reporting tool are marked with [UBR]! Thanks to such a great community and keep it up!"
- [UBR] Fixed missions getting stuck waiting for a mail if mail was read and deleted while the game was paused
- [UBR] Fixed turret designs not being restored when repairing at a Repair Dock
- [UBR] Fixed a crash when talking to the hermit
Changed depots in internal-testing branch