Beta Branch Patch 2.0.11 - Patchnotes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Scripting API

Added new parameter 'mailId' to these mail callbacks: onMailAdded onMailUpdated onMailRead onMailDeleted

Added getDesigns() and setDesigns() functions to TurretBases component

Added getShipTurretDesigns() function to Player and Alliance

Bugfixes

