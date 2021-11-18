 Skip to content

Prison Simulator update for 18 November 2021

Update, new online functionality, free skins, players survey and more!

Build 7735815

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear officers!

We are still upgrading and fixing our beloved Prison Simulator! We added some online functonality becasue a lot of players asked us to!

Also we prepared an online survey when you can choose what you want in next update!

Here is a link to SURVEY

We also added TWITCH.TV integrity ! A special online mode where your viewers can give commands to prisoners to make your life harder! Try it out by yourself! You can find it in "options".

First set up everything:

Your viewers on Twitch can enter commands like "attack a player"

When voting is over the command will execute in game!

Various routines have different possible commands! Viewers can make prisoners to start fighting or put something on fire !



1.0.5.3v18.11 v Changelog:

-Fixed bugs in achievements (especially a "Smelly guy" achievement)

-The game now requires less RAM to run smootly

-Fixed hints in monitoring shift

-Improved NPC's responses to the reprimand in monitoring shift

-Better overall game optimalization

-Fixed a bug that blocked gameplay when loading quest "Thieves"

-Fixed the random appearance of broken locks during the riots

-Removed the riot block depending on the respect of freeplay inmates

-Fixed a riot occurency in freeplay mode

-Free new skins for prisoners! Feel a power of "classic slavic outfit"!

Best regards,

Prison Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/



