MapleStory update for 18 November 2021

v.228 Hotfixes - November 17, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the midst of our scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, we sometimes perform hotfixes to address a variety of bugs and issues without bringing down the servers. We will use this post as a collective hub to update our players with the hotfix details, such as when and which fix was applied. Each time there is an update, this post will be bumped up on our news page and the update will clearly be indicated with the date the hotfix was applied. We hope that this will be a useful record and helpful information for our players.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that addresses a variety of bugs and issues reported within the v.228 On Air: Glimpse of Joy update.

Hotfixes:

  • November 17, 2021

    • Fixed an issue where Lara Pre-Registration Mission Streak reward Mitra's 2x EXP Coupon Box could not be opened after v228 Update.
    • Fixed the issue where an incorrect event icon was shown for certain players.

 

