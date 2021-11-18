HOTFIX #1 | OUT NOW!

Hello everyone !

We are sincerly grateful for all the games you already played and all your feedback about Noara.

You have to know that we listened to all of your proposal and we are already working on the fixes.

We are aware there are still many bugs and things to fix but we wanted to do a first quick hotfix.

Castes and units

Those first days spend on Noara seems to be marked by a "little" total domination from creatures, right ?

Indeed, creatures are the cheepest units in the game and can be deployed in large quantities. So we notice that our young strategists tend to neglect the other units to deploy a lot of our dear little creatures: Krogz and Kapal.

Also its seems to come from the over power of those creatures (cause of their stats and their castes bonus), this added to their large number, creatures stand up with units who are supposed to be a way stronger.

So we offer you the first Nerf of Noara! Here are a bunch of small changes that you will discover below.

Krogz : Nerf

HP : 200 -> 150

Stock in the shop : 20 -> 8

Kapal : Nerf

HP : 150 -> 120

Stock in the shop : 20 -> 8

Creatures castes bonus : Nerf

Bonus distribution : 4 > 8 > 12 -> 6 > 9 > 12

Bonus 6 : +40 physical and elementary mastery / +20 physical and elementary resistance

-> +30 physical and elementary mastery.

Pirh : Nerf

To standardize with the Krogz and Kapal modification we also downcrease the pirh stock in the shop.

Stock in the shop : 20 -> 12

Chaksa : Nerf

Chaksa seems to be very popular with the players, and for good reason, she is amazing. Her damages are impressive when she uses her Q then W combo.

By the way, this combo seems to be too easy to use cause the W have no cooldown at all.

So, we proposal a modification of this point to use this combo in proper time and not at each round.

Cooldown of the W : 1 round -> 3 rounds

Rajang : Up

Rajang looks a bit out of breath, so we are offering an upgrade to his attack range to pick him up a bit.

Range of the Q : 2 -> 3

Demolisher castes : Nerf

The demolisher castes is doing his job great : destroy the structures. Maybe a bit too much, which can make the outcome of some game a little too brutal. We fixe the bonus bring by the caste to reduce this.

Bonus 1

Damage increase on the structure 50%-> 25%

Bonus 3

Damage increase on the structure 150%-> 75%

Units price : Up

In order to encourage everyone to discover the more expensive units instead of sticking to small creatures, we are decreasing the price of each units who cost more than 400 Khinas.

Units price higher than 400 Khinas : -100 Khinas

Upgrage of the Stronghold

Given the price and the waiting time before the Stronghold upgrade is effective, choose to spend your Khinas in this doesn't seems to be a good investment. We are fixing the price of those Strongholds upgrade to make them more attractive.

Price of upgrade : Up

500 > 1000 > 1500 --> 400 > 800 > 1200

Silos

Silos objectives are quite hard to defend. Their low HP contribute a lot to this, that's why we are bringing a stat modification to this.

Silos HP : Up

Level 0 : 100 -> 150

Level 1 : 250 -> 300

Level 2 : 450-> 500

Level 3 : 650-> 700

Also in order to get the more expensive units faster, we are changing the price of silo upgrades.

Price of upgrades : Up

200 > 350 > 550 > 700 --> 200 > 300 > 500 > 650