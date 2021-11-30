Tracks: Advent Calendar Update

Starting tomorrow, a special advent calendar event will be available in-game.

A new door will become available each day from the 1st until the 24th of December, with every door unlocking new decorations for you to use.

Don't worry if you miss some days, you can open doors from previous days and you can still play the event up until January 1st. In the new year the event will be hidden and all the event decorations will unlock even if you didn't open every door.

The main menu has an icon to remind you if there's a door available that you haven't opened yet.

The decorations range from festive snowmen passengers, reindeer and Santa's sleigh, to more year-round items such as the steamroller! For the rest of the new decorations, you'll have to play the update to find out what awaits behind each door!

Other changes:

Fixed an issue with the 'A reference' achievement

Optimised several decorations

Improved behaviour when swapping from keyboard to gamepad in some situations

https://store.steampowered.com/app/657240

We hope that you all enjoy the holidays and have fun with this new update!