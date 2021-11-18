Patch 044: Magician’s Birthday – 18th Nov 2021

Thanks to Thrillwizard for submitting a bug report yesterday. Got his issue fixed and a few other improvements in today’s patch.

Fixed mission flow breakage in M13 and M22

Fixed an issue with Kylian Radar Towers not getting the extra shielding capacity when upgraded

Fixed an issue with Zed Repair Garages not being able to unload and process minerals for spending

Health Bar placements have been adjusted for aesthetic reasons

Made the number of facilities (of the same type) that can be built consistent – now it is 1 at Level 1, 2 at Level 2 and 3.

Fixed an issue with the Glossary not unlocking certain items as you progress through the campaign