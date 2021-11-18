 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Miners Mettle update for 18 November 2021

Patch 044: Magician’s Birthday – 18th Nov 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7735293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Thrillwizard for submitting a bug report yesterday. Got his issue fixed and a few other improvements in today’s patch.

Fixed mission flow breakage in M13 and M22

Fixed an issue with Kylian Radar Towers not getting the extra shielding capacity when upgraded

Fixed an issue with Zed Repair Garages not being able to unload and process minerals for spending

Health Bar placements have been adjusted for aesthetic reasons

Made the number of facilities (of the same type) that can be built consistent – now it is 1 at Level 1, 2 at Level 2 and 3.

Fixed an issue with the Glossary not unlocking certain items as you progress through the campaign

Changed files in this update

Miners Mettle Testing Depot Depot 1058802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.