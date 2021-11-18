Eximius Hotfix (V1.1.3a)

Share · View all patches · Build 7735188 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 11:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Officers,

A few issues has been Identified and addressed from the previous patch in this small Hotfix update.

This Balance change was supposed to be included in the previous patch but was mistakenly left out

Increased XM45 Mag package damage to 54 from 45

Issues that has been Identified and Fixed