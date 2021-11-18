Eximius Hotfix (V1.1.3a)

Greetings Officers,
A few issues has been Identified and addressed from the previous patch in this small Hotfix update.
This Balance change was supposed to be included in the previous patch but was mistakenly left out
- Increased XM45 Mag package damage to 54 from 45
Issues that has been Identified and Fixed
- Re-added missing Reserve Munition command and GSF Infantry Equipment Upgrade in T3 structures
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect calculation on MASER splash damage
- Changed Mag Package Description to 20% instead of 50% ROF for all languages
- Fixed an issue where preview Map is not shown in the set-up lobby for the Town Square map
- Fixed a hole in the pavement beside team 0 base in Express
- Fixed missing wall material in Downtown Map
Changed files in this update