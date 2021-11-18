Star Dynasties Update & Modding Contest -- WIN Steam Credit!

Hello everyone!

We're very excited to introduce the first official Star Dynasties modding contest! Always wanted to take a crack at the editor? Now is the time to flex your creative muscles and make magic. We've also pushed a small update that introduces a new mechanic, and adds some options to the modding tool!

Your mod must be uploaded to the Steam Workshop

You must send us a link to your mod, either in the Discord server's #sd-modding channel, or by responding to this Steam announcement.

You can enter with up to 2 different mods

The contest runs for 1 month, from November 18th until December 18th. You can enter the contest until the end date of Dec 18th.

The winner will be the mod that most impresses us. We are particularly looking for mods that tell stories with interesting choices, add interesting actions or abilities for the player, or introduce elements from other sci-fi settings.

The creator of the best mod will receive a €100 Steam Credit digital gift card. Please note that the currency will be converted to your regional equivalent.

Never looked at the modding tool before? Do not fear! Here's a few tips to get you started:

Check out the official intro guide to modding! Don't be intimidated by the size of the doc, most of it is images.

Want to see what a fully finished mod looks like? Subscribe to a mod in the Steam Workshop. You'll be able to open the mod in the editor to take a look under the hood.

Feel free to ask for technical advice on the Discord

Also feel free to use existing sci-fi settings. We'd love to see completely original mods, but a lovingly-crafted Dune-inspired mod can also do the trick!

So what are you waiting for? Hop on the editor and tinker away!

Patch Notes

Today's update brings a new mechanic to the game that will allow you to expand your house without going through the usual channels of marriage or childbirth. Opting to go the scouting route has a drawback; you won't be able to see the stats of your new house member until you accept them, and a kin member will never be as loyal as your own flesh and blood. Still, desperate times call for desperate measures.

General

You can now scout for potential new members to add to your house

It is now easier to find marriage candidates for members of your house

It is no longer possible to try to seduce a dead character

Fixed scenario where a join request in combat was still dishonorable for both accept and refuse

Fixed bug where selecting the Pacifists starting trait gave you the Tactical Tradition starting trait instead

A house member's death will now always be shown to the player, even if their notification settings are "Lowest"

The player will always be notified that a secret was revealed if they were aware of the secret beforehand

The notification that you have successfully assassinated a character will now be shown even if you have set notifications to Lowest

Fixes to German localization

Tweaks to story events, UI, tooltips

Modding Tool

You can now add names for characters, star systems, and factions to the game, using a "Name List Element" inside a "Config Bundle"

Added "Is Parent Of" filter

Fixed bug in "Can Be Married To" filter

The "Do Assign Council Member" effect now correctly predicts the dishonor from firing the previous councillor

The "New Character Spawner" now lets you choose the best skill of that character

"Add Status Event" now works on dead characters

Added "Fired From Council" internal event that can be hooked into by "Story Event After Internal Event for Character"

Added "Die from Illness" flag effect

You can now disable createables in Core using the "Ignore Createable" element in "Config Bundle"

Added "Is Discovery Difficulty" secret filter

Fixed bug with inverted choice prequisites that had no override text

