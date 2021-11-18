[Notice] November 18th Update

Greetings, Masters!
Guardian Chronicle has released a new update version.
You can download it on the market manually.
■11/18 (Thu) Update Details
- Visibility Improvement
- Supplemented the effect of Star Lv. under the guardian in game.
- Frozen Canyon: Reduced the effect of the map and simplified the area for the placement.
- Changed the default state of [Setting > Performance] on a mobile device.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the minimum attack speed is not shown correctly.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update