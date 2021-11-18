 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Guardian Chronicle update for 18 November 2021

[Notice] November 18th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7735048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Masters!

Guardian Chronicle has released a new update version.

You can download it on the market manually.

■11/18 (Thu) Update Details

  1. Visibility Improvement
  • Supplemented the effect of Star Lv. under the guardian in game.
  • Frozen Canyon: Reduced the effect of the map and simplified the area for the placement.
  • Changed the default state of [Setting > Performance] on a mobile device.
  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the minimum attack speed is not shown correctly.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Guardian Chronicle Content Depot 1338611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.