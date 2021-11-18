Version 1.2 - The Controller Support (and more) update!

Hey everyone!

Version 1.2 is here and it brings a number of things in addition to controller support!

So, without any further ados, let's jump straight into the changes!

Controller support

You've asked for it and I've added it! While Intravenous was made with keyboard & mouse controls in mind, you can now play it with a controller.

Whether you can be as proficient with a controller as you can be with a keyboard & mouse - that is the question! But don't take my word for it - I barely play games with a controller, so I wouldn't know how easy or difficult it is to play Intravenous with one.

However, keyboard and mouse is still the optimal way to play Intravenous.

Tactical reloads

These allow you to reload your weapon faster, by dropping the current magazine to the ground, instead of sticking it back into a mag pouch.

The downside? You lose the ammo present in the magazine, and have to pick it back up in order to get the ammo that's in the magazine.

Custom difficulties

Allowing you to customize the difficulty you play on, as well enable or disable randomization of certain factors - now you can set one up that you have the most fun playing with.

While the 'True' difficulty will always remain the intended difficulty, it's up to you to decide what your perfect difficulty is with custom difficulties.

You can adjust almost any aspect of the game: damage received, noise made, enemy vision range, along with randomization of things like the weapons that enemies have, and their experience levels!

Improved shadow filtering

I love optimizing my code, and always try to give players the best possible performance without sacrificing on quality. Better visuals AND better performance is a deal I could not pass up.

Not only do shadows look better now on settings above 'Rough', but they also use less of your GPU and CPU!

The 'Normal' setting now uses up to 20% less graphics power when compared to the old 'Normal' setting, and puts out an image comparable, or better than, the old 'Soft' setting!

Meanwhile the new 'Soft' setting uses up to 10% less graphics power compared to the old 'Soft' setting, and puts out a far better-looking image than the old 'Soft' setting!

In addition, I've added another setting - 'Ultra'. This one's for smooth shadow lovers and cranks up filtering even higher, to make shadows look even softer. In practice it performs about on par with the old 'Soft', but looks way, way better than any setting that was there before.

That about wraps it up for the big new things that this update brings!

The rest of the changes are, as usual, various tweaks, minor improvements - the type of stuff you usually see in the small patches that I release. :)

As is the case with any large update I release - I am always listening to the community, and if someone has a suggestion on how to make certain things more comfortable - I always take such suggestions into consideration. The same principle will also apply to controller support suggestions, as I never play with a controller.

Full changelog

Version 1.2.0:

added controller support

added tactical reloads:

a faster type of reload which results in the non-empty magazine being dropped to the ground

enabled by activating one of the control schemes in the "Allow tactical reloads?" dropdown box in the options menu

three types of tactical reload control schemes: regular (press to tac-reload), inverse (hold to tac-reload), double-tap

player weapon handling balancing:

AK-103, AK-107, Saiga-12K non-empty reload time increased to 1.9 seconds (was 1.7 seconds)

MP5 empty mag, chamber ready reload time decreased to 1.3 seconds (was 1.6 seconds)

Mini-uzi non-empty reload time increased to 1.9 seconds (was 1.6 seconds)

weapon spread increase from firing decreased by 20% for the player

improved and optimized shadow filtering:

settings above "Rough" now produce a much better result, including penumbra simulation, for very smooth shadow fall-off near the edges of a light caster

"Normal" quality now produces a visual result on par with, or better than, the previous "Soft" setting while using up to 20% less GPU power than the previous "Normal" setting

"Soft" quality now produces a visual result far better than previously, while using up to 10% less GPU power

a new shadow filtering quality setting - "Ultra" - has been added, it increases the penumbra quality, at the expense of increased GPU usage

added custom, adjustable difficulties:

players can adjust damage rates, armor degrade speed, savefile counts, and many other things

it also adds the ability to randomize the weapons and experience levels of enemies on the levels, allowing for gunfights that play out completely differently on any given level!

retroactive change of difficulty on in-progress playthroughs is not possible, you'll need to start a new playthrough with a custom difficulty if you wish to play through the game with your personal difficulty mode

added a UI element hint when choking an enemy, to keep holding down the choke key to grab the body upon finishing the choke

unconscious/dead bodies are now a little bit darker, so that they blend in more with the background, to make it easier for the player to see whether there is someone still alive in a place with a lot of dead bodies

'Easy' and 'Normal' difficulties now increase the protection provided by armor by 40% and 20%, respectively

when picking up ammo, the ammo pick up element will now fill up to display how close you are to carrying the maximum amount of ammo for that ammo type

when taking damage in 'Masochist' difficulty, and in any custom difficulty that has insta-death enabled, the 'hurt' effect will now show even if the player survived the attack due to body armor

when armor vests break, a distinct sound will now be played to communicate to the player that something has just happened

using a bandage now plays a sound effect

the "unload nearby weapons" action will now ignore objects the ammo of which the player is full of, preventing a bug which caused the player to not unload nearby weapons of a different caliber, if the system decided to pick a weapon loaded with a caliber that the player has maxed out ammo in their inventory

in the New Game+ menu the unlocked weapon list is now sorted by alphabet, in order to be easier to read and spot differences

clicking any button but the "skip cutscene button" will now show the "hold [key] to skip cutscene" UI prompt during a cutscene

limiting the amount of times a "hit" sound can be played on the player to 3 sounds max., to prevent them from overpowering the newly-added "armor break" sound

russian and turkish localization tweaks

various minor UI tweaks

fixed some events causing the player to update their movement speed while moving, resulting in cases where the player would suddenly stop firing while running at top speed

fixed the custom level campaign unlocking the 'Gun Nut' achievement (should be reserved only for the main campaign)

fixed being able to infinitely duplicate empty mags, by unloading a weapon and reloading it in the right conditions

fixed opening the campaign level list deselecting the campaign

fixed the game unlimiting FPS when the monitor's refresh rate exceeded 165hz and the player entered the options menu, with a previously set framerate cap of greater than 165 FPS

fixed opening the level list resetting the difficulty back to "normal" once closing it, even if it was set to any other difficulty

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash related to vent shafts when exiting the map editor

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash caused by having a scene with 0 parts

Thanks for reading, and thank you so much for the continued support.

I truly hope you guys are still enjoying the game!