Void's Calling ep. 1 update for 18 November 2021

Hotfix "Save export" (v.1.0.45)

Fixed English localization issues. (Primarily the export menu)

We've recently published instructions on how to export the progress from the first episode.

In the discussion, we were made aware of certain problems. Indeed, a part of the translation didn't work and you couldn't see the options.

Now everything has been fixed. We don't have enough English testers, and we didn't notice this problem ourselves. If there are any other problems, please inform us.

We apologize for the inconvenience.



