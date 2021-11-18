Public Test of Update 0.10.11: Round 1+Developer Bulletin for Update 0.10.11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Captains!

It's now much simpler to participate in the Public Test—you can log in using your main account. To do so, select Public Test in the Game Instance section of Wargaming Game Center. You'll receive Community Tokens as a reward for participating in the Public Test. These can be exchanged for Premium ships, permanent camouflages, Supercontainers, and other desirable items!

Update 0.10.11 brings a new Dockyard, New Year activities, and other fresh new features. Take a look at the Developer Bulletin, and welcome to the Test! See you on the Public Test Server!

[table][tr][th]

Asia

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

CIS(Ru)

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

EU

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

NA

[/th][th]

[/th][/tr][/table]

Round 1 Schedule

Starts: Thu. 18 Nov. 17:30 CET (UTC+1)

Ends: Tue. 23 Nov. 06:30 CET (UTC+1)

Combat Missions and Rewards

The rewards for activities on the Public Test Server may differ from those on the Live Server.

The rewards will automatically be credited to your account within a few days of the release of the new version.

All players will have access to Tier VI, VIII, and X submarines.

You can receive [b][b]III Dreadnought[/b][/b], [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b], and [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] for completing shipbuilding phases. However, you will not be able to helm Repulse and Marlborough into battle. The ships will only be available to view in the Port.

You can earn Community Tokens by completing combat missions on the Public Test Server.

[table][tr][th]Round[/th][th][/b][/th][th][b][/th][/tr] [tr][th]1[/th][th]2[/th][th]**[/b][/th][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Earn 250 Base XP in a single battle in Random or Co-op Battles.

[b]Reward on the Live Server:** 100 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Earn 1,000 Base XP in Random or Co-op Battles.

Reward on the Live Server: 200 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Earn 8,000 Base XP in Random Battles playing submarines.

Reward on the Live Server: 1x Wargaming container

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Complete 32 shipbuilding phases at the Dockyard. At least five of them must be progressed through by completing Dockyard combat missions.

Reward on the Live Server: 1,000 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Obtain any unique Commander of the New Year's Eve event.

Reward on the Live Server: 500 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Earn 70 "Caused flooding" and "Torpedo hits" ribbons in Random Battles.

Reward on the Live Server: 450 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr] [tr][td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td] [/td] [td]

Win five Co-op Battles playing Tier X ships and deal at least 30,000 damage in each victorious battle.

Reward on the Live Server: 250 Community Tokens

[/td][/tr][/table]

Each Wargaming container drops 1 day of Warships Premium Account, 3x Papa Papa signals, and 3x Juliet Charlie signals.

If you obtain a unique Commander of one of the teams in the New Year's Eve event during Round 1 of the Public Test, you will need to obtain a Commander of another team to complete the mission during Round 2.

Starting Bonuses

The research prices for ships and ship modules will be substantially discounted.

Players will be able to reset Commander skills free of charge.

If you're joining the Public Test for the first time since Update 0.10.9, you'll be awarded the following additional bonuses:

At the start of the Public Test, every participant will have all researchable Tier VI and VIII ships, helmed by Commanders with 19 skill points, credited to their PT accounts.

500,000,000 Credits; 30,000 Doubloons; 250,000 Coal, and 90 days of Warships Premium Account .

Credits; Doubloons; Coal, and . 50 signals of all types (except for special signals) will also be added to your PT account.

If you fought at least one battle on the Public Test Server during the 0.10.10 Public Test, your account will be copied from the Live Server to the Public Test Server.

How to Participate

https://steamcommunity.com/games/552990/announcements/detail/2716184589232191867



[b]IMPORTANT! Because the update is still being tested, the information in this bulletin is tentative and reflects the state of game development at the time of its publication. Some changes and new features may be removed entirely or implemented differently by the time the update goes live. Screenshots, specific values of certain characteristics, and details of in-game mechanics will not necessarily be relevant after the update is released.[/b]

Please note: The rewards for activities on the Public Test server may differ from those on the Live Server.

[table][tr][th]Dockyard ● New Year Celebrations ● German Battleships ● Other Changes[/th][/tr][/table] ---

[h1=dockyard][/h1]Dockyard

In Update 0.10.11, you will be able to start building new British battleship [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] at the Clydebank Dockyard. She is based on a 1947 project with some of the design solutions borrowed from the Vanguard-class and King George V-class ships. Her primary feature is a powerful main battery consisting of quad-gun turrets that house sixteen 356 mm guns with a high rate of fire for a battleship and a decent range of fire. She has good speed, maneuverability, and concealment, but her armor is not as sturdy as that of her counterparts, and her firing accuracy is low.

Event Rules

The construction process at the Dockyard comprises 32 phases.

These shipbuilding phases can be progressed through by completing Dockyard combat mission groups or by spending 1,500 Doubloons to pass through each phase.

The combat mission groups span two updates—0.10.11 and 0.11.0—and the Dockyard itself will remain in your Ports until the end of Update 0.11.1.

In total, you can progress through 27 out of 32 shipbuilding phases by completing the Dockyard combat mission groups.

You'll receive [b][b]III Dreadnought[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage, a 6-skill point Commander, and a Port slot as a reward for completing the 6th shipbuilding phase.

Completing the 18th shipbuilding phase will reward you with new battleship [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflages, a 6-skill point Commander, and a Port slot.

Completing other shipbuilding phases will bring you Santa's Gift, Santa's Big Gift, and Santa's Mega Gift containers; New Year Sky expendable camouflages, days of Warships Premium Account, Coal, Steel, Research Points, and other valuable rewards.

Upon completing the 32nd shipbuilding phase, you'll receive [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] in the War Paint camouflage, a Commander with 10 skill points, a Port slot, and a commemorative flag.

If you decide to complete the construction of [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] by spending Doubloons, you'll still be able to progress through the Dockyard combat mission groups. However, in that case, instead of the usual rewards for completing the shipbuilding phases, you'll get 250 Steel for each completed phase.

_On the Public Test server, you can receive [b][b]III Dreadnought[/b][/b], [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b], and [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] for completing shipbuilding phases. However, you will not be able to helm Repulse and Marlborough into battle. The ships will be available only for viewing in the Port._

[h1=new-year-celebrations][/h1]New Year Celebrations

We have prepared loads of activities to celebrate the New Year: the New Year's Eve competition, a festive collection, new Commanders, and heaps of other rewards!

New Year's Eve

One of the primary features of our New Year celebrations is a temporary event called New Year's Eve. This competition is being organized by three snow giants who were brought to life by magic stars. Each giant has its own responsibility in the New Year preparations. Help them contribute to the celebration!

New Year's Eve is similar to the Aircraft Bureaus Rivalry and Battle of the Beasts events, with minor interface improvements:

Updated the tooltips on the team selection screen and above the mission cards.

Added the display of the previous day's winning team on the event's main screen.

New Year's Eve Rules

The event starts 2 weeks after the release of the update and runs until the end of Update 0.10.11. It is divided into four stages, with each stage running for 1 week.

Once a week, you can choose one of three teams named after the magic stars: Modus , Sertum , or Munera .

, , or . During the event, you need to complete personal missions that are issued daily to all participants. The missions can be completed throughout the day in Random, Co-op, and Ranked Battles.

Completing the missions will advance you through the personal and team progress bars and unlock rewards.

Each team offers different unique rewards such as themed Commanders—snow giants with 6 skill points—and [b][b]V Omaha[/b][/b], [b][b]V Jaguar[/b][/b], or [b][b]V Conte di Cavour[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage. The first time you earn a unique reward from any team, you will also receive the New Year's Eve achievement.

Omaha[/b][/b], Jaguar[/b][/b], or Conte di Cavour[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage. The first time you earn a unique reward from any team, you will also receive the New Year's Eve achievement. Other rewards include a new temporary resource—Sinterklaas Tokens, Christmas and New Year in the Navy collection containers, and New Year Sky expendable camouflages.

The Christmas and New Year in the Navy Collection

The festive collection is dedicated to New Year and Christmas traditions in the navy. It consists of four pages, with six elements on each. The reward for completing each page is 1 day of Warships Premium Account. The reward for completing the entire collection is a Santa’s Big Gift container.



Collection elements drop only from Christmas and New Year in the Navy containers. These containers can be obtained by participating in the New Year's Eve event and in exchange for Sinterklaas Tokens, Credits, and Doubloons in the Armory.



New Year Fleet

In Update 0.10.11, five themed combat mission groups will be available to you. The reward for the first group is the New Year permanent camouflage for Tier VIII ships. Completing groups two through four will earn you [b][b]VI Weser[/b][/b], [b][b]VI Fubuki[/b][/b], and [b][b]VI Izmail[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage, as well as Commanders with 6 skill points. The reward for completing the last combat mission group is [b][b]VI Kijkduin[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage and Dutch Commander Sinterklaas with 10 skill points.

_All five combat mission groups will become available simultaneously. However, the first combat mission group can only be completed playing [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b]._

Snowflakes

You will be able to continue earning bonuses for combat results—the Snowflakes introduced in Update 0.10.10. Depending on the ship tier, "blown off" Snowflakes will bring you Coal, Steel, and a temporary resource—New Year Certificates, which can be exchanged in the Armory for any of the three types of Santa's Gift containers.

The bonus for combat results can be obtained by either scoring the first victory or earning 300 Base XP playing a ship.

List of rewards

Tier V–VII: 750 Coal

Coal Tiers VIII–IX: 75 Steel

Steel Tier X: 1 New Year Certificate

Please note: You can blow a Snowflake off each ship only once during Updates 0.10.10 and 0.10.11 in battles of any type, except for Training Battles.

The Port of London has been decorated for the upcoming New Year celebration.

---

[h1=german-battleships][/h1]German Battleships

When Update 0.10.11 goes live, the German Tier III–X battleships will become available for all players to research.

---

[h1=other-changes][/h1]Other Changes

Submarine Tweaks

The torpedo homing mechanics have been updated:

At the maximum launch distance, they will home in strictly on the impact point of a sonar ping without considering the target lead.

As the distance to the target decreases, torpedoes will home in with a gradually increasing lead. At a specific distance from the target, torpedoes will home in strictly on the lead point.

At the same time, just like before, torpedoes stop homing when they are within a certain distance of their target.

This change will allow torpedoes to home in on their target in a more natural way and reduce the frequency of situations where homing torpedoes launched in the proximity of islands at ships highlighted with a sonar ping would hit the land. Moreover, it will be somewhat easier for the target itself to dodge homing torpedoes if the sonar ping effect is removed before they hit.

Other Changes

The Hydrophone now becomes available some time after each battle begins. Unlike main battery or torpedo launchers, the time that the Hydrophone takes to prepare for battle is longer than its reload time.

Added an underwater torpedo reticule.

You can enter Training Battles playing submarines on maps that feature the underwater world.

Added the indication of additional dive capacity depletion for a detected enemy submarine.

Added information about the additional dive capacity depletion of detected submarines to the post-battle statistics screen.

Added new tips for submarines when they launch sonar pings at a target: "The ping will be dispersed" and "Insufficient time for torpedo homing."

The ship status screen that is brought up by pressing H now displays the ship's detectability from a submarine that is at the operational or periscope depths, as well as when the ship is inside a smoke screen.

now displays the ship's detectability from a submarine that is at the operational or periscope depths, as well as when the ship is inside a smoke screen. Added the ability to switch to torpedo launchers by pressing 3 for all submarines.

Sound Presets

Added a sound preset system.

The game currently has numerous sliders and parameters to set up the sound, which can be difficult and time-consuming for some players to figure out. Sound presets allow you to adjust the sound image of the game to your preferences in just a couple of clicks.

Added sound presets:

Standard: Default sound settings.

Default sound settings. Cinematic: Sound effects are brought to the foreground; the sound is vivid and saturated.

Sound effects are brought to the foreground; the sound is vivid and saturated. Simplified: The volume of sound effects is reduced; additional sounds are disabled. This setting helps focus your attention on in-game notifications.

The volume of sound effects is reduced; additional sounds are disabled. This setting helps focus your attention on in-game notifications. Night: The settings are optimized for playing at low and medium volumes; at the same time, all effects and notifications are preserved.

The settings are optimized for playing at low and medium volumes; at the same time, all effects and notifications are preserved. Custom: Gives you the ability to set up the game sound yourself using the fine-tuning sliders.

Sound presets can be selected in the game settings. The Standard preset is active by default.

Other Changes

Changed the screen transition sequence after purchasing a ship: