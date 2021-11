Share · View all patches · Build 7734830 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 15:52:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

We are happy to announce an official release Re: Destiny from D-Art Studio

You can purchase with 31% off. Grab it now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426120/ReDESTINY

Hope everyone enjoys and have fun!!!

Secret Labo

Please do not forget to follow our upcoming project

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1812060/Yokai_Art_Night_Parade_of_One_Hundred_Demons

VTuber Beat

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698530/VTuber_Beats/