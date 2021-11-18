New build released with small updates & bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7734780 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Saviours of Humanity,

We have released a new build for you today with several smaller updates and bug fixes in the game!

From now on, the conveyor belt in factory now also moves the claymore and other deployables. This opens the door to find out some new strategies on how to blow up those nasty machines!

We fixed a bug where hidden deployables would not spawn when loading a save that contained them

We also took care of an issue where the target escape hex would not be loaded when loading a save

The soundtrack state will not get stuck in exploration during the third mission from now on!

We wish you a great day and all the best in your battle against the menacing machinery!

Stay tuned, we'll be back with more updates to the game soon!