New campaign update!

-Added new campaign (duh)

-Added hidden paths feature

-Added difficulty slider separate from campaign resets (no more needing to reset your whole game to change the difficulty)

-Rebalanced some of the levels in the first campaign

-Rescaled UI text to make it more legible in several menus

-Reduced lightning tower max targets from 6 to 3

-Reduced Holy tower fire rate (1s to 1.75s)

-Reduced damage and fire rate of Star Thrower tower from 12.5s to 25s and from 20B + 20F to 10B+20F respectively

-Reduced Fireball damage from 35F to 25F

-Enemies spawned from other enemies are now only worth half their base bounty value

-Name of levels now appears at top of pause menu

-Fixed bug where menu would stay open if open when restarting a level

Level Editor changes

-Fixed bug in level editor tied to tracking menu open status for spawner editing

-Fixed bug in copying spawners in level editor

-Fixed bug in editing objectives where closing and starting a new objective would instead edit the objective just closed

-Added option for adding hidden paths