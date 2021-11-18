New campaign update!

-Added new campaign (duh)
-Added hidden paths feature
-Added difficulty slider separate from campaign resets (no more needing to reset your whole game to change the difficulty)
-Rebalanced some of the levels in the first campaign
-Rescaled UI text to make it more legible in several menus
-Reduced lightning tower max targets from 6 to 3
-Reduced Holy tower fire rate (1s to 1.75s)
-Reduced damage and fire rate of Star Thrower tower from 12.5s to 25s and from 20B + 20F to 10B+20F respectively
-Reduced Fireball damage from 35F to 25F
-Enemies spawned from other enemies are now only worth half their base bounty value
-Name of levels now appears at top of pause menu
-Fixed bug where menu would stay open if open when restarting a level
Level Editor changes
-Fixed bug in level editor tied to tracking menu open status for spawner editing
-Fixed bug in copying spawners in level editor
-Fixed bug in editing objectives where closing and starting a new objective would instead edit the objective just closed
-Added option for adding hidden paths
Changed files in this update