Dread Templar Content Update #3 Is Here!

Hello Templars!
We've got some great news. The #3 content update (or as we like to call it, version 0.931b) for Dread Templar is out. It brings a new Game+ mode and expanded in-game settings so that you can customize your playing experience to the fullest.
Here's what's new:
- A New Game+ option
- New crosshair settings
- Damage Indicator settings
- Blood Screen settings
- Screen Shake While Shooting settings
Let's have a closer look at the newly added features:
New Game+
New Game+ (Alpha) is now available in the game. However, the second chapter is not the final chapter of the game, therefore it's likely to undergo some changes with the full release.
- How to activate the New Game+ option?
For the players who have previously completed the game, the toggles for NG+ will be activated on the New Campaign selection menu.
- What to do in case that the NG+ option doesn't show up?
Just interact with the final portal in E2M5 again. The system will save your data and show the NG+ options now.
New In-Game Settings:
- New crosshair settings
- A new Damage Indicator option and its customization
- A new Blood Screen option and its customization
- A new Screen Shake While Shooting option for a more immersive experience
We'll be happy to hear your thoughts!
Leave us a Review or join us on the Dread Templar Steam forum.
Get Dread Templar now:
Changed files in this update