Dread Templar Content Update #3 Is Here!

Hello Templars!

We've got some great news. The #3 content update (or as we like to call it, version 0.931b) for Dread Templar is out. It brings a new Game+ mode and expanded in-game settings so that you can customize your playing experience to the fullest.

Here's what's new:

A New Game+ option

New crosshair settings

Damage Indicator settings

Blood Screen settings

Screen Shake While Shooting settings

Let's have a closer look at the newly added features:

New Game+

New Game+ (Alpha) is now available in the game. However, the second chapter is not the final chapter of the game, therefore it's likely to undergo some changes with the full release.

How to activate the New Game+ option?

For the players who have previously completed the game, the toggles for NG+ will be activated on the New Campaign selection menu.

What to do in case that the NG+ option doesn't show up?

Just interact with the final portal in E2M5 again. The system will save your data and show the NG+ options now.

New In-Game Settings:

New crosshair settings

A new Damage Indicator option and its customization

A new Blood Screen option and its customization

A new Screen Shake While Shooting option for a more immersive experience

We'll be happy to hear your thoughts!

Leave us a Review or join us on the Dread Templar Steam forum.

Get Dread Templar now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1334730/Dread_Templar/