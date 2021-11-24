 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dread Templar update for 24 November 2021

Dread Templar Content Update #3 Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7734501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Templars!

We've got some great news. The #3 content update (or as we like to call it, version 0.931b) for Dread Templar is out. It brings a new Game+ mode and expanded in-game settings so that you can customize your playing experience to the fullest.

Here's what's new:

  • A New Game+ option
  • New crosshair settings
  • Damage Indicator settings
  • Blood Screen settings
  • Screen Shake While Shooting settings

Let's have a closer look at the newly added features:

New Game+

New Game+ (Alpha) is now available in the game. However, the second chapter is not the final chapter of the game, therefore it's likely to undergo some changes with the full release.

  • How to activate the New Game+ option?

For the players who have previously completed the game, the toggles for NG+ will be activated on the New Campaign selection menu.

  • What to do in case that the NG+ option doesn't show up?

Just interact with the final portal in E2M5 again. The system will save your data and show the NG+ options now.

New In-Game Settings:
  • New crosshair settings
  • A new Damage Indicator option and its customization
  • A new Blood Screen option and its customization
  • A new Screen Shake While Shooting option for a more immersive experience

We'll be happy to hear your thoughts!

Leave us a Review or join us on the Dread Templar Steam forum.

Get Dread Templar now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1334730/Dread_Templar/

Changed files in this update

Hell Hunt Content Depot 1334731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.