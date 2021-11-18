Update v7.15

New large/small map mouse wheel/click button zoom function

New large map left click drag and drop mouse position scroll wheel zoom view function

(After closing the big map small map automatically positioned to the character location)

New small map shortcut key (M) and custom modification settings

Add some map icons and legends are always displayed

Repair the problem of wrong artifact level cap after checking the ranking

Repair the problem of incorrect splicing of a lord's room in Purgatory into other scenes

Repair the problem that the small map of the initial room cannot be displayed correctly after entering the next level.

Repair the problem that the lord room of Purgatory cannot correctly display the small map of the transmission part.

Modify that the number of sealed monsters per wave is reduced, the interval of each wave is increased, and the maximum number is reduced.

Modify the size and position of the pickup list and equipment details panel so that they no longer block each other and the mini-map

Modify the UI level between the warehouse and the mini-map so that the mini-map no longer obscures the warehouse

Modify the default Soul Gem skill to < and > keys in full keyboard mode

Modified the location of the mini-map in local two-player mode to the bottom of the middle of the screen

Modify the problem that the door is shifted due to the wrong location of the library connection point in the castle scene

Modify the interaction range of the weapon rack

Adjusted to reduce the damage of relic guard skill

Adjusted to increase the number of Relic Guard gem material drops

Adjusted the number of relic guards to increase with the number of levels

Optimize the map images of some scenes