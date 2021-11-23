 Skip to content

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 23 November 2021

3.20.0 Update

23 November 2021

Good afternoon Vikings! As we move our way through Dreadfall, The SoD team has fixed a few bugs reported by our lovely community of players. The following fixes include:

General:

Fixed a bug where the player’s outfits that do not fly (like Flight suits) caused the “soar” button to appear when flying on any dragon.

·Made a change where players can no longer exchange dragon skins that are equipped to a dragon.

·Made it possible for expansions to be unlocked for all Vikings in that player’s account when purchased.

