New Items and Battle Pass Season 4

Hear the call, Immortal! Head on down to the shop to discover the new cosmetic items on offer, plus get ready for the next Battle Pass!

New Shop Items

Fantastic new offers in the Crimson Coin Shop will be available as of 18th November (after the server update).

Check out the new colour variants for our popular costume collection, and impress your friends in the spectacular Lord of Darkness or Lord of the Mists robes. You’ll naturally find matching headgear to go with them to add the final flourish to your appearance.

Meanwhile, over in the Point Shop you’ll find new additions such as the Purple Fox Fleece or the Cute Bunny Doll, plus many other great items.

The Battle Pass

The next Battle Pass is available from 18th November 2021 to 13th January 2022 (starting and ending at 6 AM server time). Complete dungeons, PvP battles and other game activities every day to earn progress for Battle Pass milestones.

You earn points for completing tasks, with some activities earning you more than others. You can earn up to 10 points a day. Once you’ve accumulated enough points to reach the next milestone, you can collect your reward!

Milestones

Achieving milestones grants you access to freely available rewards (‘For Everyone!’), such as better gear and cosmetic items.

Premium Pass holders (available for 1,900 Crimson Coins in the shop) will unlock exclusive and high-quality cosmetic items when they reach a milestone.

To ensure the system is fair for all players, Premium Pass holders won’t receive any items that would give them an unfair advantage in the game, such as boosting character stats or accelerating their progress.

Rewards

For Everyone!

[table]

[tr]

[th]Points[/th]

[th]Reward[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Crystal Dust[/td]

[td]300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]30[/td]

[td]Silk Snow Pouch[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]70[/td]

[td]Diligent Immortal Gift II[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]110[/td]

[td]Player Card Background/Board (set): Jade Rabbit (series)[/td]

[td]1 each[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]150[/td]

[td]Twin-Jade Vessel[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]170[/td]

[td]Avatar: Snow Swings[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]200[/td]

[td]Wonderland Reindeer[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]220[/td]

[td]Diligent Immortal Gift II[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]300[/td]

[td]Winter Solstice Fox[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Premium Pass

[table]

[tr]

[th]Token[/th]

[th]Reward[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]On purchase[/td]

[td]Avatar Frame: Unfathomable Snowshadow[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Hairpin of Snow Breeze[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]20[/td]

[td]Point Shop Currency[/td]

[td]1,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]40[/td]

[td]Player Card Sticker (set): Jade Rabbit (series)[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]60[/td]

[td]Crystal Dust[/td]

[td]300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]90[/td]

[td]Player Card Frame: Jade Rabbit (series)[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]120[/td]

[td]Quilled Squirrel[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]150[/td]

[td]Point Shop Currency[/td]

[td]1,400[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]180[/td]

[td]Velvety Snow Claw[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]220[/td]

[td]Title: Full Moon in Sight[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]250[/td]

[td]Rabbitshroom[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]280[/td]

[td]Point Shop Currency[/td]

[td]2,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]320[/td]

[td]Wings of the Sun (inc. Emote)[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Rundown of the Battle Pass System

Consumable rewards can be obtained once per character. Cosmetic items such as shop currencies can only be collected once, but can be used by any character in your account.

The Premium Pass can only be purchased once in the shop, and is activated automatically upon receipt. It’s seasonally exclusive; this means it is only valid for the current season and not for future seasons.

A minimum of 32 days’ (in a 56-day period) game activity is required in order to receive all Premium Pass rewards.

Any progress you make on the ‘For Everyone’ milestones is taken into account when you purchase a Premium Pass! So you’ll receive your Premium rewards even if you initially collected points in the free area only.

You can also send Premium Passes to your friends using the gift function in the shop.

Enjoy!

The SOLO Team