Version 1.3.1

Hello all!

It has been a month since Project Kat’s steam release. We received a very warm welcome here and some wonderful reviews! It’s a pleasure to read them all!

Thanks to you all we managed to land a spot on the front page for a few days (which really baffled us).

Anyway! Project Kat has now been updated to include an official Japanese translation (thanks Sasazaki!), as well as support for translation mods (which had been broken in v1.3.0).

If you wish to translate this new version of Project Kat to your language, you can find the translation instructions on our itch.io.

We are still working on Chapter 1 and we thank you for your patience :) You can keep track of news and progress by following us on itch.io (which will send you an e-mail update once every couple months) or on our twitter. We'll be sure to announce on Steam as well once we have a release date for Chapter 1!

Changelog