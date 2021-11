Share · View all patches · Build 7733893 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 06:52:06 UTC by Wendy

We have greatly optimized the game, including the following contents

-Fixed the player jam problem caused by the release of the "1002 error" patch on November 16

-Greatly improve the operation efficiency of the game

-Basically fixed the problem that players cannot enter the game after the big update

We will also continue to optimize memory consumption