Myth of Empires Early Access is now Live!

Dear Players,

Thank you again for looking forward to the release of Myth of Empires!

There is no way we could have brought this game this far without your support and valuable feedback.ːsteamhappyː

We’re thrilled to announce that the early access version of Myth of Empires went live on Steam at $29.99 on Nov.18, 2021, 10:00 GMT. To commemorate the launch, the game is offering a 10% discount for a limited time.

After several tests and optimizations, the game has been further polished, and we truly wish that you will enjoy the game and immerse yourself in this world of freedom to build your empire, either by yourself or with a group of friends.

We worked hard to prepare a wealth of content for you to dive into, but there may still be bugs and glitches in the game, as it is an early access release. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who supports us by purchasing Myth of Empires Early Access. We sincerely welcome your constructive feedback, whether it be bug reports or gameplay suggestions. We value all opinions and will continue to work hard to provide you with the best game experience.

Regular updates are on their way. These updates will include additions to gameplay, maps, new skills, items, and more. Let’s start our journey on the ancient eastern continent and sound the war horn together!

Join the Myth of Empires Discord server: https://discord.gg/mythofempires

Follow Myth of Empires on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MythOfEmpires

Follow Myth of Empires on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mythofempires/

Follow Myth of Empires on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/MythofEmpires