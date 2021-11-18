Hotfix patch for Alpha version 0.4.14607

Howdy all,
A new hotfix update has been released! This update will further improve and smoothen out some issues in Sandrock. Please check the details below:
Added:
-Added the Fluorite as a reward after completing the Hazardous Ruin Dungeon
-Added a tutorial when players unlock the camera
Fixed:
-Fixed save file issues with the workshop customization.
-Fixed some control issues within workshop customization.
-Fixed an issue with the "Keeping Up with the Yakmels" quest where an option may stop players' progression.
-Fixed error occurring when Lucy wears Desert Defender Cape.
-Fixed issues with Zeke's order appearing too early.
-Fixed some wrong items in the Tower Frame diagram.
-Fixed some weird NPC behaviors in the Day of Memories.
-Fixed the abnormal speed of sand covering machines.
-Fixed problem with sand storm weather appearing after loading save files.
-Fixed the issue of roofed rooms not being refunded correctly when it's reclaimed.
-Fixed Mint's spinning issue.
-Fixed some game freezing issues caused by the clothing system.
-Fixed the issue of the stage support disappearing.
-Fixed a direction issue that the middle mouse button causes when releasing fireworks.
-Fixed errors caused by Desert Defender Waist Bag
-Fixed the endurance consumption when players hold ranged weapons
-Fixed an issue where players get stuck when picking up a condenser while the Geegler VP escapes.
-Fixed errors caused by the donation system
-Fixed items obtained after Civil Crop order have no quality problems
-Fixed an issue of a Whac-a-Mole triggering again in the “Taking the Day Off” quest
-Fixed the refiner can't upgrade some commssion items' quality
-Fixed quests from getting stuck when deleting letters
Adjusted:
-Adjustments in the time of night lights within the town
-Adjusted some required items of Orders.
-Adjusted scorpion's drop chance.
-Adjusted the behavior of some NPCs during the sandstorm.
-Adjusted some UI's control with the right mouse button.
-Adjusted the color of each button in the Dancing Off event
