Hotfix patch for Alpha version 0.4.14607

A new hotfix update has been released! This update will further improve and smoothen out some issues in Sandrock. Please check the details below:

Added:

-Added the Fluorite as a reward after completing the Hazardous Ruin Dungeon

-Added a tutorial when players unlock the camera

Fixed:

-Fixed save file issues with the workshop customization.

-Fixed some control issues within workshop customization.

-Fixed an issue with the "Keeping Up with the Yakmels" quest where an option may stop players' progression.

-Fixed error occurring when Lucy wears Desert Defender Cape.

-Fixed issues with Zeke's order appearing too early.

-Fixed some wrong items in the Tower Frame diagram.

-Fixed some weird NPC behaviors in the Day of Memories.

-Fixed the abnormal speed of sand covering machines.

-Fixed problem with sand storm weather appearing after loading save files.

-Fixed the issue of roofed rooms not being refunded correctly when it's reclaimed.

-Fixed Mint's spinning issue.

-Fixed some game freezing issues caused by the clothing system.

-Fixed the issue of the stage support disappearing.

-Fixed a direction issue that the middle mouse button causes when releasing fireworks.

-Fixed errors caused by Desert Defender Waist Bag

-Fixed the endurance consumption when players hold ranged weapons

-Fixed an issue where players get stuck when picking up a condenser while the Geegler VP escapes.

-Fixed errors caused by the donation system

-Fixed items obtained after Civil Crop order have no quality problems

-Fixed an issue of a Whac-a-Mole triggering again in the “Taking the Day Off” quest

-Fixed the refiner can't upgrade some commssion items' quality

-Fixed quests from getting stuck when deleting letters

Adjusted:

-Adjustments in the time of night lights within the town

-Adjusted some required items of Orders.

-Adjusted scorpion's drop chance.

-Adjusted the behavior of some NPCs during the sandstorm.

-Adjusted some UI's control with the right mouse button.

-Adjusted the color of each button in the Dancing Off event

