A Fishy RPG Update #1

Hi!

We're happy to announce the first major update of A Fishy RPG (v1.1). Here is the summary of the content:

GAME BALANCING

In order to offer a more enjoyable gameplay, we changed a few things about the game's level and point reward:

Player now begins of 3 points (pts) instead of 2;

Player now gains 3 points (pts) per level, instead of 1.

This is not final yet, and we hope to hear some feedback about this. We felt that the grind to advance in the game was way too long, so this might change it considerably and makes the game more fun to play and explore.

TUTORIAL ADDED

Now you can access a small tutorial in the title screen. This tutorial covers the basic mechanics of fishing, and also offers more detailed explanation about the fishing rods, guns and portals to the caves.

SMALL FIXES

Player is now flipping horizontally when playing with both ARROWS and AWSD;

Added a new sprite to the "EXIT" portal, which can also be found in the tutorial mentioned;

Changed a bit of the art from the title screen;

Cursor is now hidden in the first screen of the game (LGV logo).

That's it for this week's update. We hope to hear more feedbacks from you to see if this improved the gameplay experience somehow.

Last but not least, we'd like to announce that the next update will be mainly focused on local multiplayer. We're considering either a small PvP system or a local co-op (split screen). How do you feel about that?

Thanks for the feedbacks so far. Step by step we hope to build a great game/experience until Full Release.

Stay safe,

LGV