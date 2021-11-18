Full Version V7.0: Clock Fix + Sound Effects Update

CP1. Add a shortcut from bottom of Rostos Forest to Island N Beach [More than Just 1 Path there. Make it NEAR the Lighthouse point.]
CP2. Islanders in Beds [Last Image did not work so make another char set.] *** PNG IMAGE NEEDS TO BE COMPRESSED UNDER 10 KB
NO3. Make parallel process at all shops - 1 item only if buy more than two: delete 99, add 1. and message: "You can't buy more than one,
So I take your pixie now! haha!"
CP4. "I am in pain" "Continue Continue ... Gorax will tell you ..." make that center text. [After Atomland and Lisp details.]
CP5. In lighthouse Area - Move the hidden call functions - as they are visible in map transfers [to middle of map.]
CP6. Make Northern Bookstore - Dolphin's Books READABLE!!! [Call it: studies of chickens 1 - 7 - and Dolphins documentaries of what they all had to say
and make what the chickens say about the future of the 21st century.]
CP7. I don't think the animal quest is completed and perfect - so double check the full thing!]
CP8. Make A Note for Viettas Things and Locations.
CP9. Spacing on Viettas Dialogue Check.
CP10.Mission 20 Begin - Middle of Screen - Text in Middle
CP11.See if you can organize Items list by having Multiple Items directories. Or Spacing Between Each Items. [Check ----- <- as being visible!]
CP12.Make a Skip Option for Wallys Quest Items [Maybe?]
CP13.Add Some Knights in Dojo's beds.
CP14.Make a Wally's Item list for each character interaction.
CP15.Turn Down Sound Effects. [Some and Most]
CP16.MAJOR BUG: Can't Do Wallys Quest with Clock King after you ask clock king quest 20 begin. - GAME BREAK -
Changed files in this update