New build: Beta 3.753 Necromancer Externalizing

This one is the earliest part of the work to allow for multiple types of human player factions without actually having to choose separate factions. This part of the work is mostly focused on moving a lot of the Core code (closed source) for the necromancer to be in External code (open source, and thus also moddable). The goal is for modders to have the flexibility to implement custom player types as well without having to alter the core game code.

Tom found a variety of more bugs to slay, and slew them, which is super awesome and I'm really grateful. Badger also fixed some bugs, and added some more features for the necromancer, which gives them decloaking abilities.

Tom and Strategic Sage have been talking a bit, and looking at the design document that Sage and I were working on all the way back in May (good grief!) relating to fuel in Expert mode. Tom has started a rough implementation on that based on that design, which is really unexpected and super cool. Right now it's implemented as part of a mod, since it's just a roughed-in version so far. But getting this in place to be able to start testing out the ideas Sage and I had will be a really big boost for making sure it is actually a feasible design that is fun, so this is a big win.

