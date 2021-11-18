Follow-up report on the bug occurring in "ver. 1.1.0.0"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you very much for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

This is a follow-up report on the following bug that we have confirmed as of 17 November 2021.

After applying the update patch, it appears that "Red 5" is not displayed in the unit list.

[Corresponding update patch]

ver.1.1.0.0

[Solution]

Select and clear one of the following missions and "Red 5" will be displayed in the unit list.

"Awaken, Hero" or "Team Rabbits, Scramble"

"The Battle of Ceres"

"Shadow of the AHSMB"

"Academy in the Crosshairs"

"Operation Heaven's Gate"

[Upcoming Updates]

An update will be released to fix this issue.

The schedule for the release of the update patch will be announced on Steam News at a later date.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and ask for your patience until the update is released.

Thank you for your continued support of "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."