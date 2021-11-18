Version 0.1.1-8c in Dev Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.1.1-8c (Dev Branch)

Added - Brick and cinder physics for penetration system

Added - Brick impact effect

Added - NTW-20 Sniper

Added - FAB shotgun

Added - SM4 Pistol

Fixed - Dp28 randomly ejecting in the wrong direction

Fixed - Slugs getting stuck on descent starting door

Fixed - Player being able to use ledges to wall clip

Fixed - Double action revolvers not always firing

Fixed - AI getting stuck in walls in Red Flag

Fixed - SM4 cloner model having slight tilt

Fixed - Minion sharks not swimming properly

Fixed - Minion sharks not attacking player

Changed - Audio setup for all zombies to be more spatial

Changed - Wind audio in 80s outbreak to be more spatial

Changed - Burning ember title position so its not behind menu

Changed - Western range to be more performant

Changed - 80s outbreak to be more performant

Changed - Killhouse to be more performant

Changed - Red Flag to be more performant

Improved - Lever action movement

--Experimental Notes--

Added - 9mm hollow point

Added - Hollow points and AP rounds now inflict bleeding status effect

Added - SM4 50 round ammo mod

Added - 12 gauge ammo mods to all shotguns

Fixed - Attachment machine not displaying Mod names

Fixed - 12Guage ammo mods using wrong render model

Changed - Zodiac to be more responsive to player input

Changed - Ocean in dev sandbox to have less rough water

Changed - Add/Remove 25 meter button in dev sandbox to 10 meters