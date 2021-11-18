Version 0.1.1-8c in Dev Branch

Version 0.1.1-8c (Dev Branch)
Added - Brick and cinder physics for penetration system
Added - Brick impact effect
Added - NTW-20 Sniper
Added - FAB shotgun
Added - SM4 Pistol
Fixed - Dp28 randomly ejecting in the wrong direction
Fixed - Slugs getting stuck on descent starting door
Fixed - Player being able to use ledges to wall clip
Fixed - Double action revolvers not always firing
Fixed - AI getting stuck in walls in Red Flag
Fixed - SM4 cloner model having slight tilt
Fixed - Minion sharks not swimming properly
Fixed - Minion sharks not attacking player
Changed - Audio setup for all zombies to be more spatial
Changed - Wind audio in 80s outbreak to be more spatial
Changed - Burning ember title position so its not behind menu
Changed - Western range to be more performant
Changed - 80s outbreak to be more performant
Changed - Killhouse to be more performant
Changed - Red Flag to be more performant
Improved - Lever action movement
--Experimental Notes--
Added - 9mm hollow point
Added - Hollow points and AP rounds now inflict bleeding status effect
Added - SM4 50 round ammo mod
Added - 12 gauge ammo mods to all shotguns
Fixed - Attachment machine not displaying Mod names
Fixed - 12Guage ammo mods using wrong render model
Changed - Zodiac to be more responsive to player input
Changed - Ocean in dev sandbox to have less rough water
Changed - Add/Remove 25 meter button in dev sandbox to 10 meters
Changed depots in developer branch