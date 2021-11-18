Update notes for Nov 17th patch

First stability patch!
Thanks for being here early, and hanging on with me while I fix some of the more major bugs. It's only day 2 and I have a lot more work to do but I hope you are all having fun with the game so far!
Here's the things included in this patch:
- Fixed soccer shootout mission in Culdesac
- Fixed issue where some achievements weren't unlocking
- Fixed camera sensitivity slider not being hooked up to anything
- Fixed a save file issue that would cause the game to stall for some players
- Fixed tutorial pupcake not saving after completing tutorial
- Fixed horizontally inverted D-Pad UI controls
- Fixed a rendering bug with the main menu TV channel text
- Fixed a bug with smell-o-vision showing soccer mission camera in Culdesac
- Fixed bug where Ollie could go under the water in Doggerton
Once I get the current content really stable, I can't wait to work on some new levels and other content. I'll have more to share soon!
Scoot on,
-Alex
