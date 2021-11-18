 Skip to content

Ollie-Oop update for 18 November 2021

Update notes for Nov 17th patch

Build 7732859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First stability patch!

Thanks for being here early, and hanging on with me while I fix some of the more major bugs. It's only day 2 and I have a lot more work to do but I hope you are all having fun with the game so far!

Here's the things included in this patch:

  • Fixed soccer shootout mission in Culdesac
  • Fixed issue where some achievements weren't unlocking
  • Fixed camera sensitivity slider not being hooked up to anything
  • Fixed a save file issue that would cause the game to stall for some players
  • Fixed tutorial pupcake not saving after completing tutorial
  • Fixed horizontally inverted D-Pad UI controls
  • Fixed a rendering bug with the main menu TV channel text
  • Fixed a bug with smell-o-vision showing soccer mission camera in Culdesac
  • Fixed bug where Ollie could go under the water in Doggerton

Once I get the current content really stable, I can't wait to work on some new levels and other content. I'll have more to share soon!

Scoot on,

-Alex

