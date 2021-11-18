Development Update (v.071)

Hello everyone! As FOREWARNED has progressed in development since launching into Early Access in September, we have been thrilled to hear positive feedback, while also paying close attention to feedback from players with experiences that can be improved. Community input has already helped shape the game’s current state, and your feedback remains invaluable as we continue our development towards the game’s full release. We are currently working on a major content update that will include a revamp to the investigation phase with further excitement, implementation of some of the community’s most requested features, and increases to the game’s horror factor, progression, and more. Thank you for your support and interest, and please join our Discord to stay up to date with periodic development previews! https://discord.gg/rTurUb8gjx

Changes

The four hidden Steam achievements are now attainable

Based on community feedback, which we value immensely, the “Voices” phenomenon has been reworked. Players will continue to use the Transmitter to translate their questions into Ancient Egyptian, but replies will return to their original state of thunderously echoing through the halls. There is also a newly enhanced proximal algorithm that considers the location of the player asking the question when responding.

The “Voices” phenomenon has been renamed to “Vocal Response” to emphasize the interaction required from the player to gather this piece of evidence, as well as to avoid confusion with ambience and the voices of others yet to be encountered… The tutorial and shop have been updated to reflect this fact too, and the PDA icon for the Vocal Response includes a minor design adjustment

Tomb variation #1 has been improved with some additional props and textures

The bronze color tint of non-objective gold has been darkened for easier discernibility

Fixes