[Spaced Out! Update] - Buff and Shine



Hello everyone!

We’re one shiny new update closer to launching Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out!

The Buff & Shine update is focused on fixing bugs and polishing existing content, with a few notable changes that have us feeling all a-glow...

Radbolts can now be safely stored, ready for transport, in the new Radbolt Chamber building. It requires automation (you’ll need a green signal to release radbolts from storage) and radbolts decay pretty quickly while the building is disabled.

We’ve added four more Classic-style clusters: you’ll find versions of The Badlands, Volcanea, Arboria and Aridio in Spaced Out! These options didn’t quite make it into the Rad New Worlds update, so we’re including them here.

Radiation is more intense than ever! All radiation emission sources have been significantly increased. We’ve also reduced the impact of radiation on plants and buildings, so the net effect is that Duplicants are more vulnerable to radiation sickness.

There are plenty of other exciting things packed into this update too, including new artwork, restored base game buildings (e.g. Space Scanner, and the Enclosed Telescope formerly known as Telescope), bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments.

We’re so grateful for all the testing, feedback, and commentary the community has given us so far. Thank you for taking this ride with us! You can continue to report bugs here.