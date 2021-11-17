Share · View all patches · Build 7732175 · Last edited 17 November 2021 – 23:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Feature: Steam Leaderboard

● High scores for Story Mode and Endless Mode are recorded to leaderboards when completed on Maniac difficulty!

Personal high score and ranking can be viewed in the Program Menu on the Achievements page. Global rankings may be viewed on the Steam ROBO OH Community Hub, by clicking View Stats in the upper right corner and choosing Global Leaderboards

General Changes

● Stages may now be selected before entering Training Mode

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue in Story Mode where the screen transitioned prematurely during a high score count

● Corrected build issue causing the Maniac text not to display properly in Story Mode